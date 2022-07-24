Home The Sunday Standard

Party brass will decide: BSY on his resignation

He is our strength, guide and state’s most popular leader.

Published: 24th July 2022

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

BENGALURU : A day after veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said he will quit electoral politics and pave the way for his son BY Vijayendra to contest from his constituency Shikaripura, the former chief minister got into a damage control mode on Saturday, saying the party’s central leaders will decide on the candidates.

Both Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai issued statements to clarify “confusion” following instructions from the party high command. Days ahead of Bommai’s completion of one year in office as CM, he met Yediyurappa and announced that the latter will be unveiling the party’s strategy for the 2023 assembly polls at a rally slated to be held in Doddaballapur on July 28.

“Yediyurappa’s statement was misinterpreted that he will be retiring from active politics. He is our strength, guide and state’s most popular leader. He had gracefully passed the baton when he stepped down from the CM’s post”, Bommai said.Bommai met Yediyurappa along with Revenue Minister R Ashoka and told reporters that BSY’s statement was “merely a suggestion”.

