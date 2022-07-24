Row over turban, kada: UP school withdraws ‘anti-Sikh’ order after parents protest 

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Soon after it issued a directive banning Sikh students from wearing a turban or Kada (bracelet) and carrying a kirpan, a missionary school at Bareilly had to withdraw the decision following protests.

The management of St Francis School in Delapeer locality had issued the order on Wednesday, citing its uniform rules.

The ban prompted parents belonging to the Sikh community to hold a protest at the school on Thursday.

The school principal said the decision was not meant to hurt religious sentiments and narrated an incident wherein two students had a scuffle and one of them got injured by the Kada worn by the other.

He added that he took the bracelet, and called his parents, urging them to replace the heavy bracelet with a lighter one.

The parents misunderstood his request and created a ruckus, he said. The school bishop later cancelled the order, tendering an apology to the parents.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) too had taken a strong note of the incident.

The apex religious body of the Sikhs also condemned the alleged thrashing of a former 'granthi' and cutting his hair by unidentified persons in Rajasthan's Alwar district "I appeal to Sikhs living across the country to come together and organise to firmly raise voice against people who are doing discrimination against Sikhs and urge the administration at the local level to take action," SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said in a statement.

He said "such discriminations are being done deliberately with the Sikhs, while the role of governments is also not transparent".

Dhami said despite being a minority, more than 80 per cent sacrifices were made by the Sikhs for the freedom of the country.

He said culture of the country is intact because of the Sikhs.

"But sadly, discrimination is being done against Sikhs in the country (India)," the statement issued by the SGPC quoted Dhami as saying.

Bareilly district Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi had Thursday said both parties were called and heard.

The school management said there has been some misunderstanding and apologised for it, he had said, adding the issue has been resolved.

In another incident, a former 'granthi' of a gurdwara was allegedly thrashed and his hair cut by unidentified assailants in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when Gurubaksh Singh was going to Alawada village on a motorcycle, the Rajasthan Police said.

The accused stopped him on the pretext of seeking some help and threw chilli powder in his eyes.

They also thrashed him and cut his hair, the police said.

Dhami said "the accused people of both these incidents should be strictly punished", adding the SGPC at its own level will get investigations conducted into these matters.

(With PTI Inputs)

LUCKNOW: Soon after it issued a directive banning Sikh students from wearing a turban or Kada (bracelet) and carrying a kirpan, a missionary school at Bareilly had to withdraw the decision following protests. The management of St Francis School in Delapeer locality had issued the order on Wednesday, citing its uniform rules. The ban prompted parents belonging to the Sikh community to hold a protest at the school on Thursday. The school principal said the decision was not meant to hurt religious sentiments and narrated an incident wherein two students had a scuffle and one of them got injured by the Kada worn by the other. He added that he took the bracelet, and called his parents, urging them to replace the heavy bracelet with a lighter one. The parents misunderstood his request and created a ruckus, he said. The school bishop later cancelled the order, tendering an apology to the parents. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) too had taken a strong note of the incident. The apex religious body of the Sikhs also condemned the alleged thrashing of a former 'granthi' and cutting his hair by unidentified persons in Rajasthan's Alwar district "I appeal to Sikhs living across the country to come together and organise to firmly raise voice against people who are doing discrimination against Sikhs and urge the administration at the local level to take action," SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said in a statement. He said "such discriminations are being done deliberately with the Sikhs, while the role of governments is also not transparent". Dhami said despite being a minority, more than 80 per cent sacrifices were made by the Sikhs for the freedom of the country. He said culture of the country is intact because of the Sikhs. "But sadly, discrimination is being done against Sikhs in the country (India)," the statement issued by the SGPC quoted Dhami as saying. Bareilly district Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi had Thursday said both parties were called and heard. The school management said there has been some misunderstanding and apologised for it, he had said, adding the issue has been resolved. In another incident, a former 'granthi' of a gurdwara was allegedly thrashed and his hair cut by unidentified assailants in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night when Gurubaksh Singh was going to Alawada village on a motorcycle, the Rajasthan Police said. The accused stopped him on the pretext of seeking some help and threw chilli powder in his eyes. They also thrashed him and cut his hair, the police said. Dhami said "the accused people of both these incidents should be strictly punished", adding the SGPC at its own level will get investigations conducted into these matters. (With PTI Inputs)