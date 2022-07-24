Home The Sunday Standard

Talaq kabool hai, says Rajbhar as SP snaps alliance

The development comes just days after Rajbhar as well as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal voted for NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential poll.

Published: 24th July 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: The ongoing wrangling between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its allies, the OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Shivpal Yadav-led Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL), escalated on Saturday, with SP writing open letters to the allies, telling them that they can quit the alliance if they wish.

“You are free to go anywhere you feel you will get more respect,” said the letters to both the allies who had contested the 2022 Assembly with the SP. Reacting to the letter, Rajbhar said, "I welcome the snapping of ties. Akhilesh gave us talaq, and we accept it. Talaq kabool hai.”

The development comes just days after Rajbhar as well as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal voted for NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential poll. Also, the Yogi Adityanath government extended the 'Y' category security cover to Rajbhar on Friday.

The SP, which had stitched a bouquet of over half a dozen smaller parties ahead of Assembly polls, is left with just one ally — Rashtriya Lok Dal, led by Jayant Chaudhury. In the letter addressed to Rajbhar, the SP said, “You are in collusion with the BJP and working to strengthen it. If you feel that you can get more respect anywhere else you are free to go there.” A similar missive was written for Yadav.

SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar (L); SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Rajbhar, in turn, accused Akhilesh of betraying the backward communities. “SP chief did not pay heed to my advice and lost Azamgarh. The Navratans of Akhilesh Yadav are not capable of even winning a single booth on their own,” he said. “In Azamgarh by-poll, I had asked him to give the ticket to an OBC candidate since the Yadav-Muslim formula is not working. But he gave it to a Yadav and lost,” Rajbhar added.

Later, in a letter addressed to Akhilesh, Arvind Rajbhar, SBSP general secretary, said SP did not like the fact that they supported Murmu. “What will be our next step and where will we go, will be our decision, not yours," said the letter signed by Arvind, son of OP Rajbhar.

Meanwhile, Shivpal tweeted, “I was already free but I am thankful to the Samajwadi Party for giving me formal independence by issuing a letter. In the political journey, any compromise with ideals and self-respect is unacceptable.”SP leader Udaiveer Singh reacted, saying, "These allies were getting restive to get free. We freed them.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party SBSP Droupadi Murmu Presidential poll
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp