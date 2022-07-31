Delhi Police on toes to reduce crime rate in schools, sets guidelines

Amit Pandey By

NEW DELHI: Taking note of rise in criminal activities among school students in the Sultanpuri area, the Delhi Police of the outer district held a meeting with the representatives of the ten major government boys’ schools. Police issued an elaborate direction to the school representatives to reduce crime within school campuses.

The guideline includes — time to time counselling of students to make them responsible citizens and refrain them from using means of violence. The police advised principals to spread awareness among children, conduct surprise checking of school bags and report the possession of any sharp object by the students to the police immediately.

DCP Outer Sameer Sharma said, “In the beginning, the school representatives were made aware of the criminal activities which are prone to school students. The teachers can play a vital role in shaping the future of students and help the students to be good citizens of the society in future.”

He also added that we also indulge this growing generation in our YUVA programme, so that they will not engage in any criminal activities. He added that a team from the Delhi Police will periodically speak with students during morning assembly to spread knowledge about the law and order situation and the punishments for engaging in such activities. Additionally, the police will post flyers with their phone numbers on school campuses so that students can contact them.

