Home The Sunday Standard

Event to felicitate Booker winner Geetanjali Shree for her novel 'Ret Samadhi' cancelled in Agra

The event was called off due to a controversy over a complaint against Geetanjali Shree over alleged objectionable references to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Published: 31st July 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Geetanjali Shree with the book's English translator Daisy Rockwell (Photo | Twitter/ TheBookerPrizes)

Geetanjali Shree with the book's English translator Daisy Rockwell (Photo | Twitter/ TheBookerPrizes)

LUCKNOW:  Novel Ret Samadhi, which helped its author Geetanjali Shree win this year’s Booker Prize, has courted controversy over alleged objectionable references to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, leading to the last-minute cancellation of an event to felicitate Geetanjali in Agra on Saturday. “The event was called off due to a controversy over a complaint against the International Booker prize winner Geetanjali Shree,” Anil Shukla of Rangeela, one of the organisers of the event said.

He said a police complaint was filed by one Sandeep Kumar Pathak in Hathras, claiming that the author has given objectionable references to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in her book, which has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The organisers claimed that Pathak submitted a written complaint in Hathras against Geetanjali Shree and tweeted the complaint tagging UP CM and UP DGP, seeking registration of an FIR against Geetanjali. Attempts to contact the author went in vain. In May, Geetanjali became the first Indian author to win the International Booker Prize. Her novel ‘Ret Samadhi’ was translated into English as ‘Tomb of Sand’ by American translator Daisy Rockwell.

ORGANISERS REGRET CANCELLING THE EVENT

The event was organised by two organisations of Agra – ‘Rangleela’, involved in the promotion and revival of theatre activities, and Agra Theatre Club. The organisers – Anil Shukla of ‘Rangeela’ and Harvijay Bahia of ‘Agra Theatre Club’-- said that it was unfortunate that they could not felicitate Geetanjali Shree who was born in Mainpuri and did her schooling and college at UP. Her father was an IAS officer posted in the Agra division.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Booker Prize Geetanjali Shree Ret Samadhi Agra
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp