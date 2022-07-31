Home The Sunday Standard

Fee hike as Delhi University comes up with charges for support fund, facilities

Besides this, the DU has also increased the charge under University Development Fund from Rs600 to Rs 900.

Published: 31st July 2022

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) has decided to raise fees for its undergraduate courses from the academic session 2022-23 by introducing charges under new heads such as for varsity facilities and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) support fund and revising some other components. The university has added new sections to the fee structure like University Facilities and Services Charges, Economically Weaker Section Support University Fund and University Student Welfare Fund.

Besides this, the DU has also increased the charge under University Development Fund from Rs600 to Rs 900. A Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) executive has estimated that the increase in the annual fee for a student will be around Rs 1,000. However, the university has said the fee hike will not be to that extent. In a notification issued on July 26, the DU said the restructuring has been done to rationalise fees for admissions across various colleges of the university and to ensure uniformity in various heads of expenditure.

According to the university, there is no change in the tuition fee and Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) fund. Meanwhile, certain portions of the fee are to be decided by the colleges. These are College Student Welfare Fund, College Development Fund and College Facilities and Service Charge.A DU official said that a new section — EWS Support University Fund — has been added to the fee structure. “This is a new addition and the fund collected under this head will be used by the university for the welfare of the economically weaker section students,” said an official. 

