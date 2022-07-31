Home The Sunday Standard

India’s first monkeypox patient from Kerala recovers

As it was the first case of monkeypox in the country, tests were conducted twice at an interval of 72 hours as per the instructions of the National Institute of Virology, she said.

Published: 31st July 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

The vaccine-sharing mechanism was proposed shortly after Britain, Canada, France, Germany, the US and other countries reported hundreds of monkeypox cases in May. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Kerala man, who was India’s first monkeypox patient and was being treated at the Government Medical College here, has recovered from the disease, state Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday. The 35-year old, hailing from Kollam, would be discharged later in the day, she said.

As it was the first case of monkeypox in the country, tests were conducted twice at an interval of 72 hours as per the instructions of the National Institute of Virology, she said. “All samples were negative twice. The patient is physically and mentally healthy,” the health minister  said.

The minister also said the test results of his family members, who were in the primary contact list  with him, are also negative.At present, the health condition of two other persons, who had also tested positive for the infection, remains satisfactory, the minister said. The Kollam native, who had returned to Kerala from abroad and was hospitalised after showing symptoms of monkeypox, tested positive for the disease on July 14. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monkeypox Kerala
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp