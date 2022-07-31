India’s first monkeypox patient from Kerala recovers

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Kerala man, who was India’s first monkeypox patient and was being treated at the Government Medical College here, has recovered from the disease, state Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday. The 35-year old, hailing from Kollam, would be discharged later in the day, she said.

As it was the first case of monkeypox in the country, tests were conducted twice at an interval of 72 hours as per the instructions of the National Institute of Virology, she said. “All samples were negative twice. The patient is physically and mentally healthy,” the health minister said.

The minister also said the test results of his family members, who were in the primary contact list with him, are also negative.At present, the health condition of two other persons, who had also tested positive for the infection, remains satisfactory, the minister said. The Kollam native, who had returned to Kerala from abroad and was hospitalised after showing symptoms of monkeypox, tested positive for the disease on July 14.

