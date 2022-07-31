Video of medical college students standing in queue and being slapped by seniors in MP goes viral

Anuraag Singh By

BHOPAL: Days after MGM Medical College in Indore was rocked by complaints of ragging, the issue has now engulfed the government medical college in Ratlam district. A video of junior students standing in a queue and being slapped by their seniors apparently at the boys’ hostel of the college has gone viral. The 2.51-minute video also shows one of the senior students holding a junior by the hair.

The college’s anti-ragging committee has recommended the suspension of the concerned senior students from the classes for six months, and their permanent expulsion from the hostel. The committee has also recommended lodging a criminal case against them.

A senior professor of the medical college said the video of the 2021 batch of students being ragged by their seniors was submitted to them by the hostel warden on Friday. The matter was then reported to the college administration through the National Medical Commission helpline, after which a meeting of the college’s anti-ragging committee was convened.

This is the second incident of ragging reported at the college hostel in two months. The senior students found involved in it were earlier expelled permanently from the hostel and suspended for three months from the classes. But that doesn’t seem to have had any deterrent effect on the students.

The Ratlam medical college, hostel and hospital are situated on a single campus, which also houses a police outpost under the jurisdiction of the Ratlam Industrial Area police station. However, until now, the matter hasn’t been reported by the college administration to the cops, police station in-charge OP Singh told this newspaper on Saturday.

When the media persons went to the college campus on Saturday, they spotted liquor bottles lying near the hostel. It’s being said that when the hostel warden had tried to stop the latest incident of ragging, the senior students had attempted to hurl liquor bottles at him.

This incident of alleged ragging comes just days after the Indore Police had on July 24 lodged a case against unidentified MBBS students of MGM Medical College for ragging juniors, including forcing

them to perform unnatural sexual acts.

College to take strict action

The college’s anti-ragging committee has recommended the suspension of the concerned senior students from the classes for six months, and their permanent expulsion from the hostel. The committee has also recommended lodging a criminal case against them.

BHOPAL: Days after MGM Medical College in Indore was rocked by complaints of ragging, the issue has now engulfed the government medical college in Ratlam district. A video of junior students standing in a queue and being slapped by their seniors apparently at the boys’ hostel of the college has gone viral. The 2.51-minute video also shows one of the senior students holding a junior by the hair. The college’s anti-ragging committee has recommended the suspension of the concerned senior students from the classes for six months, and their permanent expulsion from the hostel. The committee has also recommended lodging a criminal case against them. A senior professor of the medical college said the video of the 2021 batch of students being ragged by their seniors was submitted to them by the hostel warden on Friday. The matter was then reported to the college administration through the National Medical Commission helpline, after which a meeting of the college’s anti-ragging committee was convened. This is the second incident of ragging reported at the college hostel in two months. The senior students found involved in it were earlier expelled permanently from the hostel and suspended for three months from the classes. But that doesn’t seem to have had any deterrent effect on the students. The Ratlam medical college, hostel and hospital are situated on a single campus, which also houses a police outpost under the jurisdiction of the Ratlam Industrial Area police station. However, until now, the matter hasn’t been reported by the college administration to the cops, police station in-charge OP Singh told this newspaper on Saturday. When the media persons went to the college campus on Saturday, they spotted liquor bottles lying near the hostel. It’s being said that when the hostel warden had tried to stop the latest incident of ragging, the senior students had attempted to hurl liquor bottles at him. This incident of alleged ragging comes just days after the Indore Police had on July 24 lodged a case against unidentified MBBS students of MGM Medical College for ragging juniors, including forcing them to perform unnatural sexual acts. College to take strict action The college’s anti-ragging committee has recommended the suspension of the concerned senior students from the classes for six months, and their permanent expulsion from the hostel. The committee has also recommended lodging a criminal case against them.