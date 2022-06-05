STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Army Opts for Chinese GPS receivers over desi ones

GNSS is a system of satellites which broadcast signals from space with both positioning and timing information.

Published: 05th June 2022 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: By inaugurating a two-day drone festival in Delhi on May 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his stamp of approval to the indigenous NavIC or satellite navigation system that makes Indian-made drones perform their assigned functions. With the government focusing on the indigenous development of drones, it is expected that import dependence on such equipment would sharply reduce. 

However, a few months ago, the Indian Army had purchased three GNSS (global navigation satellite systems) GPS receivers from a Chinese multinational technology company, among one of the largest in the world, instead of relying on home-grown companies. 

GNSS is a system of satellites that broadcast signals from space with both positioning and timing information. These signals are picked up by receivers which such information to determine their geographic location in terms of longitude, latitude and height. Multi-frequency GNSS receivers are used across many industries for accurate and reliable positioning right to the centimeter level. A simple GPS receiver only makes use of a single GNSS while multi-constellation GNSS receivers get information from many such systems at the same time. 

According to Defence Ministry sources, the GNSS equipment was purchased from Baidu, specialising in Internet-related services and products and artificial intelligence. While the receivers, purchased for about `50 lakh, is to be used by the Pune-based College of Military Engineering (under the Department of Military Affairs) on survey stations, it is learnt that Baidu was given preference despite the bidding conditions stating that “preference shall be given to Class 1 local supplier” and “only Class-I and Class-II local suppliers…will be eligible to bid. Non-local suppliers…are not eligible to participate”. Sources said the Army’s preference for the Baidu receivers was objected to by a few Indian manufacturers, but these were brushed aside by the MoD and the Department of Military Affairs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi NavIC indigenous GNSS Indian Army Chinese multinational technology company
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp