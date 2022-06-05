STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Arvind Kejriwal moves for AAP toehold in Gujarat ‘political lab’

Ahead of the polls, AAP is trying to project itself as an alternative to the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Gujarat.

Published: 05th June 2022 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | EPS)

AHMEDABAD : With an eye on the Gujarat Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will hold a mega road show-cum-’tiranga yatra’ on June 6 in the Patidar-dominated Mehsana area. The event will target the Patidar, Chaudhary, Thakor, and OBC communities.

This will be Kejriwal’s first visit to Mehsana, which remains a BJP stronghold. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won five out of the seven Assembly seats here, while the Congress won two. Later, Unjha MLA Asha Patel, one of the two Congress MLAs, joined the BJP. She died last year.

Talking about the arrival of Delhi CM, AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia said, “The parivartan yatra, which began on May 15, will end on June 5, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is visiting Gujarat to spread the concept of ‘parivartan’. On June 6, he will reach Ahmedabad airport and travel to Mehsana, where he will hold a grand tiranga yatra, which will begin from the city municipal shopping centre. He will address people during the roadshow.”

Ahead of the polls, AAP is trying to project itself as an alternative to the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Gujarat. This is the second ‘tiranga yatra’ in Gujarat in which Kejriwal will participate. Earlier, he and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held their maiden roadshow in Ahmedabad on April 2.

Mehsana, also known as the ‘political laboratory of Gujarat’, is where Hardik Patel started the Patidar movement in 2015. The Patidar agitators had then set fire to the office of Mehsana BJP leader and current Gujarat Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel. The movement had spread like wildfire across the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home town Vadnagar also falls in the Mehsana district. In 1984, when the entire nation stood with Congress after Indira Gandhi’s assassination, the BJP won two seats in the country. Of these, one was Mehsana, where Dr. AK Patel stood winner. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kejriwal
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp