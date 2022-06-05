STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP makes false allegations without evidence: AAP

"BJP-controlled Centre’s ED is transforming into an institution that humiliates and imprisons opposition leaders,” said Sanjay Singh. 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that a “huge conspiracy” created by the BJP-ruled Centre against AAP leaders has been exposed, as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted in the Delhi High Court that Minister Satyendar Jain is not an “accused”, but is under custody for being “quizzed”. “The Centre has itself admitted in the court that Jain is not an ‘accused’, How can the BJP call him corrupt?” asked Kejriwal and added that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has revealed the truth about large scale corruption under the saffron party. 

AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said, “The ED has itself admitted in the High Court that there is no complaint or FIR registered against Jain. BJP-controlled Centre’s ED is transforming into an institution that humiliates and imprisons opposition leaders,” said Singh. He further alleged that the BJP is “envious” as the government’s Mohalla Clinics are being praised and appreciated all over the world.
“AAP leaders have been accused of such false allegations countless times in the past, but the BJP always fails to gather any evidence against us,” said Kejriwal. 

Singh further said that in the national capital, there have been more than 1,000 attempts to file cases against AAP leaders, but each time they had to give a clean chit.“The BJP even raided the office of the CM. His principal secretary Rajendra Kumar was arrested, but nothing has come out of that case either. The residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was raided and his family was harassed and insulted, but the agencies found nothing to implicate him,” said Singh. 

Listing out the cases being “made –up’’, he said 140 cases were filed against 34 MLAs but the BJP could not do anything. Either they have been set free or the cases are still pending. The ED and the CBI have raided many ministers, but each time they found no incriminating evidence.

