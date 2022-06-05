Corbevax gets DCGI nod as booster dose 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved CORBEVAX vaccine as a “heterologous” booster dose for individuals aged 18 years and above. The vaccine, developed and manufactured by Biological E Ltd in association with Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, can be administered within six months of the two-dose primary vaccinations of Covaxin or Covishield for “restricted use in emergency situations”. This is the first vaccine approved as a heterologous Covid-19 booster.

Heterologous booster immunisation provides an immune response that may prove to be beneficial for durable prevention and control of Covid-19. According to BE, DCGI granted approval to Corbevax following a detailed evaluation and deliberations with experts. This was preceded by BE’s submission of its clinical trials data to DCGI.