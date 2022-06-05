STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Corbevax gets DCGI nod as booster dose 

Heterologous booster immunisation provides an immune response that may prove to be beneficial for durable prevention and control of Covid-19.

Published: 05th June 2022 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved CORBEVAX vaccine as a “heterologous” booster dose for individuals aged 18 years and above. The vaccine, developed and manufactured by Biological E Ltd in association with Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, can be administered within six months of the two-dose primary vaccinations of Covaxin or Covishield for “restricted use in emergency situations”. This is the first vaccine approved as a heterologous Covid-19 booster.

Heterologous booster immunisation provides an immune response that may prove to be beneficial for durable prevention and control of Covid-19. According to BE, DCGI granted approval to Corbevax following a detailed evaluation and deliberations with experts. This was preceded by BE’s submission of its clinical trials data to DCGI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Corbevax Vaccine Texas Children’s Hospital Baylor College DCGI
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp