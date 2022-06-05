Karnataka textbook panel dissolved, not suspended: Ashwath Narayan

Express News Service By

BELAGAVI: Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday clarified that “The textbook review committee headed by Rohit Chakrateerth has not been suspended, but has been dissolved in the wake of completion of its term. Our government will work towards rectifying whatever confusions have aroused regarding the contents of the textbooks”.

Speaking to media persons here, Ashwath Narayan said “The chief minister has already released a statement in this regard. The term of the committee is over and has submitted a report. Therefore, the committee has been dissolved, but not suspended. If anybody has any objections, problems or anyone’s feelings is hurt by the contents of the textbooks, they will be considered. The government will have to be pro-people. An appropriate measure will be taken by taking people into confidence in this matter’ he said and added that the cyber crime wing has been instructed to book cases if anyone violates peace, law and order, or does any act that provokes others feelings.

“The government’s contention is not to divide the society, but to take all into confidence and move forward. There are no disturbances or problems. If there are any doubts, the government will respond to them. The department will take necessary measures by considering the present proposals. It is not a question of any one person, as there were four to six people in the committee,” he said.

Reacting to a query over committee members having allegiance with RSS, Ashwath Narayan said “We are all from RSS only, but we are working to join all together and build a stronger society and strengthen power in the country”. When asked whether all are working under the guidance of RSS, he said “It is not correct to say on those lines, but our base is RSS. When we are in the government, we work for the nation by taking all into confidence and work for the people. RSS stands for Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh. People irrespective of religion and caste are on board’ he said.

On the Opposition parties targeting RSS, Ashwath Narayan said ‘Those who make statements should have clarity in their stand, understand what is right and wrong. They are making allegations to be in the news. We condemn their statements completely. People know what they have done during their tenure in government. They amassed wealth instead of working for people. Therefore, people rejected them’ he alleged. Belagavi North MLA Anil Benake, former MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath were present.