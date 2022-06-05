Mumbai Diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Rift grows in Congress over support to MVA

All is not well in the Maharashtra Congress. Some camps including that of state president Nana Patole’s are not happy with the MVA. They grouch that the fruits of power is being enjoyed by ministers and their associates while the benefits are yet to trickle down to the cadre who toiled during the elections. That dissatisfaction led to the rumours that Congress may retract its support for the MVA – which may be detrimental to the Thackeray government. Reports were also planted in some sections of media as well to create the rift. But another section within Congress wants the Thackeray government to stay afloat at all costs.

NCP minister names projects, shows loyalty

Maharashtra government issued the notifications naming three major BDD chawl redevelopment projects after Balasaheb Thackeray, Rajeev Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Instrumental in the conceiving of these projects, state Housing Minister Jitendra Ahwad, in part wants to send the message that he holds NCP chief Sharad Pawar in very high regard and that he is everything for him. The naming is contribution from his side to carry forward the Pawar legacy. The decision was opposed by local BJP MLAs, but the minister pursued saying it is sentimental issue for him and local MLAs views will be taken care in future.

A bad trend as leaders get more unfiltered

Politicians of the state have always followed decorum while trading brickbats. Despite differences of opinions and ideology, leaders never crossed the laxman rekha while being on the offensive. Political sentiments didn’t not used to go overt so often, with elections season being a lone exception. Nowadays, leaders tend to be unfiltered more often. If examples are to be followed, being with the recent sexist and misogynist remarks by state BJP president Chandrakant Patil made against NCP Lok Sabha Supriya Sule. In the Rather than extending apology, he defended saying it was rural style to scold someone.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent

in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com