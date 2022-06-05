STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Order ‘Sattvik’ food while boarding train

E-catering is an initiative of IRCTC that allows passengers to book food a mobile app while travelling on trains. 

IRCTC (Representational Image)

NEW DELHI:  ‘Purani Dilli’ vegetable biryani and wok tossed noodles are among the ‘Sattvik’ delectables that can be ordered online while boarding trains from the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in the national capital.

Central PSU IRCTC has joined hands with a catering service provider to deliver ‘Sattvik’ food to passengers boarding from the Nizamuddin station through e-catering.  E-catering is an initiative of IRCTC that allows passengers to book food through a mobile app while travelling on trains. 

Anand K Jha, the spokesperson of IRCTC, said they have come up with the idea of catering ‘Sattvik’ food keeping in mind the “ritualistic belief of Indian people”. “The facility has been introduced through Govinda’s restaurant run by Iskcon-Delhi and the menu comprises Sattvik diet like Deluxe thali, Maharaja thali, Purani Dilli veg biryani, vegetable dim sum, paneer dim sum, wok tossed noodles, dal makhan,” he said.

