80,000 empty liquor bottles returned daily in Ooty: TN

Published: 12th June 2022 09:37 AM

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

CHENNAI: A whopping 80,000 empty liquor bottles are returned every day under the buyback scheme introduced by Tasmac in the Nilgiris, the State government informed the Madras High Court on Friday. The scheme was introduced after the court warned of closing all the liquor shops in the district to protect wild animals from injuries caused by discarded bottles.

After the government’s submission, the special bench of Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy asked Tasmac why the scheme should not be implemented throughout the State to prevent the dumping of empty liquor bottles on streets and roads.

The court had passed the order directing Tasmac to introduce the buyback scheme on a PIL seeking action against the littering of empty liquor bottles in forest areas. Environmental activists had been highlighting the issue for a long.

