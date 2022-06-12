STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah announces 20,000 postal banking facilities for rural areas

While launching development projects at Padmabhushan Sports Complex in Diu, Shah said, “Rahul baba is always criticising Narendra Modi."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

AHMEDABAD: On the second day of his visit to Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and said Congress did nothing for the country in their 58-year rule. He also announced the rolling out of an additional over 20,000 India Post Payment Bank live touch points, which will provide banking facilities in addition to regular postal services.

While launching development projects at Padmabhushan Sports Complex in Diu, Shah said, “Rahul baba is always criticising Narendra Modi. My question to him is, ‘Your four generations ruled, you ruled for 58 years, what did you do for the poor?’ Our government gave houses to the needy and provided toilets and electricity. Congress worked to eradicate the poor in the name of poverty alleviation, BJP and Modi government worked to eradicate poverty.”

On the completion of eight years of the Modi government, Shah said, “India is the only country in the world where 130 crore people have been given both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. And people in India have got the vaccine certificate on their mobiles while sitting at home. This is the achievement of the Modi government.”

Earlier in the day, Shah chaired a meeting of the Western Zonal Council, comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Various issues related to the inter-state boundary, security, infrastructure, transport, and industries were discussed in the meeting. The meeting is being held after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.

The Council also appreciated that expansion of the banking network is being done in the rural areas, the department of posts will be rolling out 20,715 additional India Post Payment Bank live touch points. Shah advised that banks, including cooperative banks and the India Post Payments Bank, should ensure that each remaining unbanked village of the Western Zone is provided banking facilities within 5 km in the next year.

