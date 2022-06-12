STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre exploring viability of running Hydrogen-based EV buses in cities

Under the scheme, 50 buses will be run in a region. Statue of Unity authority here has proposed to develop its surrounding as the first e-vehicles-only area

Published: 12th June 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Hardeep Singh Puri. (File Photo)

Hardeep Singh Puri. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: As part of its commitment toward cleaner energy and low-carbon pathway, the Centre is working on a project to explore viability of city buses running Hydrogen-based advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV).

Under the scheme, 50 buses will be run in a region. The project is similar to the one launched last year at Kevadia in Gujarat. The Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority had proposed to develop the surrounding of the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity as the ‘country’s first e-vehicles-only area’ in a phased manner in Kevadia.

Speaking at a briefing about eight years of achievements of the Narendra Modi government, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said as with the government exploring new technologies, it had a pilot project ready of ‘green hydrogen buses’.

“As part of our central scheme, we are looking at new technology. We want to introduce city buses running on green hydrogen. We have a pilot project ready and it is at the finalisation stage. We will use these buses in a modal urban centre. We are going to start with 50 buses and will soon decide the place. A similar project is already being done in Kevadia. We are in touch with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and others to take heavy-duty batteries and electric vehicles. The work in progress,” said Puri, who also holds the charge of the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

Earlier, the Government proposed to execute the pilot project in Delhi but the idea was dropped observing that it would not be feasible, said the minister.  In March, Gadkari inaugurated a project, being conducted by Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd along with International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT), to study and evaluate FCEV on Indian roads and climatic conditions.

ON THE LINES OF STATUE OF UNITY PROJECT
