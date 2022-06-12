Congress plans revamp of party’s social media outreach

Richa Sharma By

NEW DELHI: The Congress party is all set to go for a big revamp in its communication strategy, starting from a reshuffle in the media department, to getting new verticals in its social media departments, merging of data analytics department with communications, and addition of some new departments – public insights and research – with a focus to have better connect with people on the ground, keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The changes in the communications department have been pending for a long time but now, the leadership is expected to finalise things soon so that we have enough time to build a road map for public outreach,” said party sources. During the Udaipur Chintan Shivir, former chief Rahul Gandhi had talked about how the party has failed to communicate effectively with people.

The Udaipur declaration also talked about setting up new departments – public insight, election management, and a national training institute. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh is stated to be the top contender to head the party’s communication strategy. “He is a good orator and can keep complex issues in the simplest form before the people,” said a senior party leader. The public insight department with a mandate to get public feedback on different issues is likely to come under the communication department along with the data and research department to provide the party with authentic ground reports.

Congress may see changes in the media department and some downsizing in the list of spokespersons. The party recently directed spokespersons to ensure they speak both in Hindi and English and to clearly articulate the party’s views on key issues.

A new election management department to work for the party’s election preparedness around the year was proposed at the Udaipur meet. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu could get the responsibility for it. A new team could be in place in the social media department to run the show.