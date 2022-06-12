STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Deadwoods within force’: CBI ousts nine officials

Though the CBI is functioning with fewer officials as against the sanctioned strength, director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has ensured removal of those not wanted within the force.

Published: 12th June 2022

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India’s premier investigation agency, has removed nine officials in the last year as part of efforts to ensure high integrity and standards. Sources said the agency compulsorily retired the officials under the Fundamental Rule 56 (J). “Each case of removal has been discussed and screened thoroughly,” a source said. Sources further stated that more officials would be removed by invoking the compulsory retirement clause.

“More such actions are expected to take place in the future as the agency is reviewing the annual confidential reports and other details of its employees, particularly those facing cases,” said the source, adding that a committee has been constituted to look for “deadwood within the force.”

The CBI, functioning under the ministry of personnel, pension and public grievances, has invoked the rule which says a government employee can be forced to retire or be dismissed after being served a minimum of three month-notice or a similar period’s pay.

 “Under the provisions relating to pre-mature retirement in the Fundamental Rules (FR) and the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, the appropriate authority has the absolute right to retire a Government servant under FR 56(j), FR 56(l) or Rule 48 (1)(b) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 as the case may be, if it is necessary to do so in the public interest,” said a senior government officer.

Though the CBI is functioning with fewer officials as against the sanctioned strength, director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has ensured the removal of those not wanted within the force. The overall sanctioned strength of CBI is 7,273, while its in-position strength is 5,740. The agency is also dependent on the deputation of officers from other government offices.

Yet no plan to up strength
