STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Fadnavis beats Thackeray in his game in Rajya Sabha election

The BJP failed to form the government as Fadnavis was caught unawares by the BJP’s then ally Sena’s secret parleys with the NCP-Congress combine.

Published: 12th June 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Union Minister and winning BJP candidate Piyush Goyal in Mumbai on Saturday (Photo | PTI)

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Union Minister and winning BJP candidate Piyush Goyal in Mumbai on Saturday (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: In high voltage political battle for the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis managed to score a point against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as he ensured the victory of the party’s third candidate Dhananjay Mahadik against Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Pawar.The victory comes as a big shot in the arm for Fadnavis who has been unable to unsettle the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government despite his best efforts.

In fact, Uddhav has managed to have the upper hand in the game of one-upmanship right from the time when he upset the BJP’s applecart and joined hands with the NCP and the Congress to form the government after the 2019 Assembly elections. The BJP, despite emerging as the single largest party with 105 MLAs, failed to form the government as Fadnavis was caught unawares by the BJP’s then ally Sena’s secret parleys with the NCP-Congress combine.

Stumped by Uddhav, Fadnavis has since lost no opportunity to try and put the MVAgovernment in the dock. The Rajya Sabha polls came as a big opportunity for the BJP leader to bounce back and showcase his political acumen. And this time, it was Uddhav’s turn to taste defeat.The way the numbers were stacked in the Assembly, BJP was sure to win two seats comfortably with some votes to spare. Fadnavis took the risk and fielded Mahadik, a resourceful candidate, against Sena’s Sanjay Pawar. Both Mahadik and Pawar belong to Kolhapur district.But it was after the nominations that the battle of nerves began. Fadnavis used his team to approach all the disgruntled independent MLAs and allies that had supported the MVA in 2019.

On the other hand, CM Thackeray continues to work from his official residence. There has been some resentment against him for not being easily accessible to even his ministers and MLAs, let alone smaller allies and Independent MLAs. Fadnavis exploited this to his advantage while Uddhav relied on some of his ministers to get in touch with smaller allies and Independents.

In fact, some of these MLAs had openly threatened to vote against MVA candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections but Thackeray apparently did not take it seriously but paid the price. The Central power prevailed over state power and several of these MLAs decided to align with the BJP.Although the defeat of the second Sena candidate is not such a major political setback, it’s an embarrassment as both sides had made it a prestige issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Devendra Fadnavis Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp