STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

LED screens, audio system to hype Rajendra Nagar bypoll

In the 2020 polls, the voter turnout in Rajinder Nagar constituency was 58.27 per cent– 58.09 per cent for male voters and 58.50 per cent for female voters.

Published: 12th June 2022 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Express)

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Express)

NEW DELHI: A sleek vehicle equipped with LED screens, public audio system and accompanied by a street theatre team, is going from corner to corner of the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency to raise awareness among the voters ahead of the bypoll scheduled for June 23.

The vehicle, dubbed ‘Democracy Rath’, is an initiative of the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), among a number of several campaigns to boost voter turnout in the bye-election. “We have taken initiatives to raise awareness among the voters ahead of the bypoll, and our target is that the voting percentage this time exceeds the turnout in 2020 Assembly polls,” Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said.

In the 2020 polls, the voter turnout in Rajinder Nagar constituency was 58.27% – 58.09% for male voters and 58.50% for female voters.  So, this time, a special on-ground campaign will be run at 50 polling stations where the turnout was low last time, the CEO said. He said that a total of 1,64,698 electors are eligible to cast their vote in the June 23 by-election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LED Rajinder Nagar Assembly Constituency Bypoll Chief Electoral Officer By-Election Democracy Rath
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp