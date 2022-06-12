LED screens, audio system to hype Rajendra Nagar bypoll

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A sleek vehicle equipped with LED screens, public audio system and accompanied by a street theatre team, is going from corner to corner of the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency to raise awareness among the voters ahead of the bypoll scheduled for June 23.

The vehicle, dubbed ‘Democracy Rath’, is an initiative of the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), among a number of several campaigns to boost voter turnout in the bye-election. “We have taken initiatives to raise awareness among the voters ahead of the bypoll, and our target is that the voting percentage this time exceeds the turnout in 2020 Assembly polls,” Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said.

In the 2020 polls, the voter turnout in Rajinder Nagar constituency was 58.27% – 58.09% for male voters and 58.50% for female voters. So, this time, a special on-ground campaign will be run at 50 polling stations where the turnout was low last time, the CEO said. He said that a total of 1,64,698 electors are eligible to cast their vote in the June 23 by-election.