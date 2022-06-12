STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Mercury rises: No respite for Delhiites from heat likely till June 15

For the ninth continuous day, some parts of the city reeled under heat wave on Saturday with the mercury settling above 46 degrees Celsius at many weather stations.

Published: 12th June 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

temperature, heatwave

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

NEW DELHI: For the ninth continuous day, some parts of the city reeled under heat wave on Saturday with the mercury settling above 46 degrees Celsius at many weather stations. The weather department has forecast relief over the coming week, which is likely to see good pre-monsoon activity. The time period from April-June this year saw ‘prolonged’ heat wave episodes owing to extremely dry and hot winds blowing over the northwest region, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. On Saturday, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees C, four notches above normal. Heat waves were recorded at — Mungeshpur (46.7 degrees C), Najafgarh (46.3 degrees C), Pitampura (46.1 degrees C) and Ridge (44.9 degrees C).

Volunteers serve juice to commuters on occasion of ‘Nirjala Ekadashi’ on a hot summer day in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)

According to the IMD scientists, Delhi has seen prolonged heat waves owing to an increase in dry and warm westerly winds from Pakistan, making the areas of northwest and central India further warm and dry.
“The absence of frequent and strong western disturbances during April and a minimum of two of them in May, which did bring relief towards the end of the month, were the major reasons for the prolonged heat wave pattern,” said Jenamani.  He added that after April, the last spell of such a severe heat wave was seen during May 18-20.  Thereafter, there was no heat wave spell observed during May 21-31, as easterly winds were seen across northern parts of India at lower levels.

The impact of easterly winds at lower levels decreased giving way to dry and warm westerly winds from Pakistan, heating up the northwest region from May 31 to June 2. “Maximum temperature increased mainly due to warm air advection and a fresh spell of heat wave developed covering isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan and then further spreading to the north including in some parts of the city,” he said.

A Western Disturbance is likely from June 14-15 onwards which will most probably induce pre-monsoon showers. Usually, the monsoon hits Delhi around June 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heatwave Weather Department India Meteorological Department temperature
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp