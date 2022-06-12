On a mission to spread education

Mukesh Ranjan By

JHARKHAND: Raghu Sabar, 27, must be a man of steely resolve. He cycles 10 km from Jharia Khadiakocha village under Potka Block in Steel City Jamshedpur to a railway station for a train journey to Ghatshila College in Jamshedpur city for completing his graduation.

He is the first individual in the village to reach college. Yet, he finds time to teach children free of cost in the evening in his village where none of the boys has studied beyond class 8 and girls beyond class 5. “I decided to teach children when I noticed that they keep wandering after school. There is no one to guide them because their parents are unlettered,” said Raghu. Most of these children drop out mainly because middle school is 6 km away and high school, is around 12 km.

Raghu teaches more than 15 children free of cost

in the evening after coming back from his college

| express

“I want everyone in my village to become a graduate so that they are eligible for government jobs,” says Raghu. Raghu says more than 15 students attend his classes every day. His first task is to arouse the children’s curiosity about academic studies. His own life has been an inspiration. He had to work as a daily wager in Hyderabad for a few months in 2011 to save money to buy a bicycle. He completed middle school and all thanks to the cycle that he rides to reach his college.

His elder brother Krishan Sabar says Raghu left school at least thrice as teachers beat up students. Raghu stayed the course despite beatings by the teachers, he said. “The family is proud to have the only class 12-pass person in the family,” said Krishana.

The village head praises Raghu’s efforts to improve the life of the children. “These children can now hope to think beyond their traditional occupation of selling dry leaves and wood in the market to earn some money,” says village Pradhan Indra Sabar. He expects Raghu to change the destiny of the children living there.

Former Mukhia Sumitra Soren also applauds Raghu for his journey from Jharia primary school in the village to Ghatshila College in Jamshedpur. “Raghu is like a messiah who is showing the path to the poor and underprivileged children of this village. God bless him,” said the former Mukhiya.

KIDS DROP OUT DUE TO DISTANCE OF SCHOOLS

