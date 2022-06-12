STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

On a mission to spread education

After college – miles away from his village – Raghu teaches children and wants them to be graduates, writes Mukesh Ranjan.

Published: 12th June 2022 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

JHARKHAND: Raghu Sabar, 27, must be a man of steely resolve. He cycles 10 km from Jharia Khadiakocha village under Potka Block in Steel City Jamshedpur to a railway station for a train journey to Ghatshila College in Jamshedpur city for completing his graduation.

He is the first individual in the village to reach college. Yet, he finds time to teach children free of cost in the evening in his village where none of the boys has studied beyond class 8 and girls beyond class 5. “I decided to teach children when I noticed that they keep wandering after school. There is no one to guide them because their parents are unlettered,” said Raghu. Most of these children drop out mainly because middle school is 6 km away and high school, is around 12 km.

Raghu teaches more than 15 children free of cost
in the evening after coming back from his college 
| express

“I want everyone in my village to become a graduate so that they are eligible for government jobs,” says Raghu. Raghu says more than 15 students attend his classes every day. His first task is to arouse the children’s curiosity about academic studies. His own life has been an inspiration. He had to work as a daily wager in Hyderabad for a few months in 2011 to save money to buy a bicycle. He completed middle school and all thanks to the cycle that he rides to reach his college.

His elder brother Krishan Sabar says Raghu left school at least thrice as teachers beat up students. Raghu stayed the course despite beatings by the teachers, he said. “The family is proud to have the only class 12-pass person in the family,” said Krishana.

The village head praises Raghu’s efforts to improve the life of the children. “These children can now hope to think beyond their traditional occupation of selling dry leaves and wood in the market to earn some money,” says village Pradhan Indra Sabar. He expects Raghu to change the destiny of the children living there.

Former Mukhia Sumitra Soren also applauds Raghu for his journey from Jharia primary school in the village to Ghatshila College in Jamshedpur. “Raghu is like a messiah who is showing the path to the poor and underprivileged children of this village. God bless him,” said the former Mukhiya.

KIDS DROP OUT DUE TO DISTANCE OF SCHOOLS
“I decided to teach children when I noticed that they keep wandering after school. There is no one to guide them because their parents are unlettered,” said Raghu. Most of these children drop out because middle school is 6 km away and high school 12 km.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cycling Raghu Sabar Children Teaching Free
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp