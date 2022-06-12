Raipur Diary: No count of sickle cell disease cases yet

Ejaz Kaiser By

No count of sickle cell disease cases yet

The sickle cell disease (SCD), a genetic condition that is largely incurable, continues to be ignored in India with no National Control Programme devised so far. SCD is found predominantly among tribal and other marginalised populations of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, AP and Tamil Nadu (Nilgiri hills). In Chhattisgarh alone, there are an estimated 15-35 per cent people as carriers of the disease. “Ironically, there is no proper documentation of SCD in India. Even today, there is no record of the actual number of SCD patients in the country,” said Dr A R Dalla, former chairman of Chhattisgarh Red Cross Society.

Rs 50K to Rs 50L awards for info on top Maoists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released images of 21 hardcore Maoist leaders and declared rewards for giving clues or information leading to their arrest. The rebels cited in the “wanted campaign” were also stated to be involved in major violence in states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The award money ranges from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 50,000. The bounty has been fixed on senior Maoist leaders including Nambala Keshav Rao, Hidma, Hidmau and Santosh. The central probe agency has issued contact numbers and mail ID for sharing the information. The information will be kept “confidential”, said the NIA.

Tussle on coal mining in Hasdeo Arand persists

Rajasthan’s three critical blocks are facing the uncertainty in Chhattisgarh that accounted for the highest coal production of 158 million ton in the country’s total over 700 million ton production in 2020-21. Amid the argument by activists and villagers on coal blocks to affect the rich biodiversity of Hasdeo Arand forests, the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) cited its impressive records on afforestation by planting over 8 lakh trees to counter the impact of local ecology in the region. The Hasdeo Aranya Bachao Samiti demands the cancellation of the mining that is presently suspended.

