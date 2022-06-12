Talks on between BJP, allies for presidential candidate

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: A wider consultation is said to be going on within the BJP to reach a final consensus for the presidential candidate from the NDA with the consent of its allies. This time, the selection of the presidential candidate is expected to be made keeping all political and electoral factors in mind, ahead of the Assembly elections in six states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to a source, seven names have been taken up for consideration and one of them would be shortlisted soon. Sources on Saturday said the JD-U in Bihar, BJD in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh-based ruling YSRP, have agreed to support the presidential candidate of the BJP’s choice. But no official statement has so far come from any of the parties.

“We are working through proper party procedure to decide the presidential candidate with the consent of all allies and like-minded parties,” said a senior leader. According to some sources, the names of Kerala governor Arif Muhmmad Khan and former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu are on top of the list. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan’s name is also doing the rounds.

Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu is another probable candidate. A senior BJP leader said that in the last scenario, the post of vice president will then go to a candidate belonging to either a Muslim or tribal community.