Tourism ministry to take microblogging route in a big way

NEW DELHI: With the Centre intensifying efforts for boosting the tourism sector – especially after the Covid pandemic – the union ministry of tourism is vying to make its presence felt across social media platforms. The aim is to aggressively promote and market India as a preferred tourist destination. In the coming days, it will increase activities on microblogging and social media networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linkedln and KOO including online video sharing platforms —YouTube, Vimeo, Pinterest and Periscope.

To achieve the goal, the ministry has proposed to engage a dedicated social media team and informed officials. According to the officials, the main objective is to strengthen the position of India as one of the most important destinations across the globe by increasing visibility and enhancing ‘top of the mind’ recall. Frequent social media updates will provide maximum media exposure to all the tourist attractions amongst domestic and international tourists with a focus on the right kind of messaging and establishing the brand ‘Incredible India’.

As per the request for proposal document for selection of the dedicated social media management agency, seen by TNIE, one of the objectives is to reach out to the growing netizens’ population worldwide, to create awareness on India and to drive traffic to the Incredible India portal. Besides creating a strong audience community and increasing the visibility of India in the global tourism markets, social media activities will help to create a simple and user-friendly system for exchanging ideas and feedback, the ministry believes.

The selected agency will strategise, improvise and plan the social media strategy and strengthen ‘Incredible India’ as a brand. The ministry, being the nodal agency for the formulation of national policies and programmes for the development and promotion of tourism, has frequently been holding various activities overseas such as participation in international travel fairs and exhibitions, organising road shows and seminars to revive tourists influx.