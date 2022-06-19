STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP Madhya Pradesh candidate dropped over shady husband

The BJP had announced Kashid as its candidate for Indore’s Ward 56 on Friday. Her husband, Yuvraj Kashid, was arrested in 2020 after the NSA was invoked against him by the Congress government.

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh BJP on Saturday withdrew the candidature of Swati Kashid for the upcoming civic polls after it came to light that her husband was a history-sheeter against whom the National Security Act was invoked earlier. 

The BJP had announced Kashid as its candidate for Indore’s Ward 56 on Friday. Her husband, Yuvraj Kashid, was arrested in 2020 after the NSA was invoked against him by the Congress government. He is accused in murder and other cases.

“After the issue of Swati Kashid’s family background being criminal was brought to the knowledge of the party and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, her name was withdrawn by following the zero-tolerance policy,’ said state BJP president VD Sharma. 
 

