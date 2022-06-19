STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court denies bail to Satyendar Jain 

The court also said that if granted bail, there was a possibility that Jain could tamper with evidence as he occupied an influential position.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  In a setback for Health Minister Satyendar Jain, a court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of the AAP leader who was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Special Judge Geetanjli Goel denied the relief to Jain, saying that in the absence of medical documents showing his medical condition, the accused cannot be enlarged on bail only on the ground that he suffers from sleep apnea.

The court also said that if granted bail, there was a possibility that Jain could tamper with evidence as he occupied an influential position. The court rejected the submission of Jain’s advocate that the accused was suffering from sleep apnea was ‘quite grave’.

Jain’s lawyer claimed that it could even cause the sudden death of a patient if the machine was cut off in the absence of an attendant. 

