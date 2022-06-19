Patna Diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Lalu’ in fray for presidential polls
Lalu Prasad Yadav (RJD chief’s namesake) has thrown his hat in the ring for the Presidential election This Lalu Prasad Yadav, a resident of Marhawra town in Saran district, filed his nomination for the election on the very first day. He is among 11 other contestants who have filed their nominations for the post so far. It is not that the 42-year-old is trying his luck in politics for the first time. In 2017, he had contested the election against incumbent President Ramnath Kovind. This Lalu Prasad, however, shares some similarities with the RJD founder. RJD supremo’s namesake has seven children. He ekes out bread for the family by farming.

RCP seeking spiritual solace at ashrams
Politics and religion go side by side. After being denied a ticket for Rajya Sabha, Union minister RCP Singh is now seeking solace in the ashram of Yoga guru Ramdev and abodes of other religious gurus. He runs the risk of losing his ministerial berth if PM Modi does not come to his rescue, as chief minister and JDU supremo Nitish Kumar refused to renominate him for RS for the third consecutive term. Singh has visited various ashrams, including Vedic Kanya Gurukul at Patanjali Yogpith in Haridwar, Acharya Mahamandeleshwar Swami and Kailashanand Giri Maharaj Ji of Niranjani Akhara. 

New startup policy launched in Bihar
In a bid to boost industrial growth, the Bihar government has introduced a new Startup policy making certain changes in the old policy. Under Startup policy 2022, the screening committee will be headed by an industries department director and it has a provision for the state Startup fund trust to be chaired by a development commissioner. The monitoring and implementation committee will be headed by the industries department principal secretary. Cabinet secretariat department principal secretary S Sidharth said the screening committee will do an initial screening of proposals while implementation will be done by the directorate.

