Plans afoot for ‘Mission 45 seats’ in Maharashtra

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: The BJP has set itself a target of 45 seats for Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In a recent meeting called by BJP state unit, it was decided that the party should boost its performance from the present 18 seats. Maharashtra sends 48 MPs to Lok Sabha.

“We assume that BJP will have to fight the elections on its own along with the smaller allies,” a BJP leader said. The party realises that since Shiv Sena and BJP are unlikely to get back together, it is better to prepare the ground on its own.

In July, mega rallies have been planned in several Lok Sabha constituencies, that will be attended by union ministers and state leaders. BJP general secretary Vinod Tawade and MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule will coordinate with central ministers and state leaders, respectively. Observers have also been appointed for each constituency.

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said they will reach out to people over the next 18 months. “We will check whether the central government’s schemes are reaching them or not, and take feedback. It’s a year-round process for us.” Talking about the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the poor, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said, “The polls will be contested on a positive agenda.”