Punjab singers, netas rush for bulletproofing cars   

CHANDIGARH: Post Moose Wala killing, many Punjabi actors, singers and politicians are turning to bulletproof vehicles, which can cost anything upward of `10 lakh. These vehicles can withstand rapid-fire of AK-47s and other weapons. This apart, their flat tyres can run up to 50km at more than 50kmph.

At least three firms that can bulletproof vehicles have reported a growing number of such requests. A factory owner requesting his identity be kept confidential told this newspaper that in the last few days, around 100 queries have come from actors and singers belonging to the Punjabi film industry. An unspecified number of people from Bollywood and UP besides lesser-known political leaders too have enquired about armoring their vehicles.

Businesspersons who deal in cash and jewellers are also on the list. “We cannot reveal the names of these people due to security reasons. We hope these inquiries will turn into orders,’’ he said. Before the singer’s killing, this factory owner used to get around half-a-dozen inquiries per month out of which a couple of orders were received.

“The cost of bulletproofing a vehicle starts from `10 lakh and goes up to `25 lakh depending upon what one wants to get fitted and the type of vehicle. Generally, Land Cruiser, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Scorpio, Ford Endeavour and Range Rover are bulletproofed,’’ he said.

He said a bulletproof glass of 30 mm to 40 mm costs upwards of `7 lakh, while bulletproof tyres cost between `2 and `5 lakh, as these are imported from Germany. The armoured steel imported from Australia, Austria and the UK costs $7 per kg. A vehicle would need around one ton of this type of steel to bulletproof it.

Sources said changes are made in windshields, windowpanes, side, top and bottom steel sheets that are replaced with bulletproof windows made with layers of dense ballistic glass and opaque armour made of hardened ballistic steel, and ballistic nylon among other materials. Such equipment substantially increases the vehicle’s weight. It takes at least a month to bulletproof a vehicle.

“One has to take a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the state police. Only big SUVs can be bulletproofed,’’ said an official from another firm. “The customers prefer ‘level 3’ bulletproofing that can ensure protection against AK-series weapons,’’ said an industry insider. A leading personality from the Punjabi entertainment industry said he has enquired about getting his SUV bulletproofed amid rising threats for extortion.

Levels of bulletproofing

There are four categories

Level 1 & 2 can sustain attacks from small firearms

Level 3 can withstand firing from AK-47s, SLRs and other sophisticated weapons

Level 4 protects against armour-piercing weapons