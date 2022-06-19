Secunderabad station attack ‘conspirator’ lands in cops’ net

Express News Service By

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Police have reportedly taken into custody one of the key conspirator of the attack on Secunderabad railway station in Telangana on Friday as a protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme leading to the death of one of the protestors in police firing and causing severe damage to railway properties. The accused runs a coaching centre which trains aspirants of defence services in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district.

Following widespread protests, personnel from Octopus Commando forces have been deployed at Tirupati railway station on Saturday. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

According to sources, police nabbed A Subba Rao of Narasaraopet, who runs Sai Defence Academy which has at least nine branches in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, for his alleged role in instigating the defence services aspirants to protest against recruitment into defence forces through Agnipath. Police said Subba Rao told the aspirants training at this institute that their prospects would be hit hard if the Centre goes ahead with the Agnipath scheme.

Subba Rao is also said to be behind the creation of one of the Whatsapp group in which messages were sent to create tension at Secunderabad railway station. Police sources said nearly 300 trainees of the institute have reached Secunderabad railway in a train from Guntur and took part in the attack.

Apart from trainee students of the Narasaraopet campus, the students of the campuses in Telangana have also participated in the attack, sources pointed out. After being alerted by intelligence sleuths, the Palnadu district police have tracked Subba Rao in Khamman of Telangana and nabbed him.