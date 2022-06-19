SGPC, Punjab leaders slam attack on gurdwara in Kabul

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Punjab leaders strongly condemned the attack on a gurdwara in Kabul and urged the Union Government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of minorities in Afghanistan. Condemning the cowardly act of terrorism in Afghanistan Vikram Sahney, MP and international president of the World Punjabi Organisation, appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to issue e-visas and evacuate the remaining 164 Sikhs and Hindus in Kabul.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami strongly condemned the attack. He said that the minorities, especially the Sikhs, have been suffering discrimination in that country but Union Government has not a made a policy to rehabilitate them.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “This is an inhuman act and I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety and security of the Sikhs residing in Kabul.’’