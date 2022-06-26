BJP will support Shiv Sena rebels to form govt: Murugesh Nirani

Express News Service By

KALABURAGI : “BJP is not a party of ‘Sanyasis’ to shut its eyes when opportunities knock on its doors”, said Minister for medium and large scale industries and district incharge Murugesh Nirani here on Saturday.

Nirani told media persons “if the Shiv Sena rebel MLAs in Maharashtra seek the support of BJP to form a coalition government, we will support them. It is not immoral as BJP and Shiv Sena were in alliance for over 25 years and ideologies of both the parties are similar”.

Nirani said “while the coalition government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress was immoral as the ideologies of all the three parties were different. Most of the MLAs of Shiv Sena have become rebellious because of the attitude of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray with Shiv Sena MLAs and for giving priority to MLAs of NCP and Congress parties. Hence they want BJP led coalition government to assume power”, Nirani said. If Shiv Sena rebels join hands with BJP, we will give a good governance in Maharashtra, Nirani said.