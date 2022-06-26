STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

BJP will support Shiv Sena rebels to form govt: Murugesh Nirani

If Shiv Sena rebels join hands with BJP, we will give a good governance in Maharashtra, Nirani said.

Published: 26th June 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Murugesh Nirani, Industries Minister

KALABURAGI : “BJP is not a party of ‘Sanyasis’ to shut its eyes when opportunities knock on its doors”, said Minister for medium and large scale industries and district incharge Murugesh Nirani here on Saturday.

Nirani told media persons “if the Shiv Sena rebel MLAs in Maharashtra seek the support of BJP to form a coalition government, we will support them. It is not immoral as BJP and Shiv Sena were in alliance for over 25 years and ideologies of both the parties are similar”.

Nirani said “while the coalition government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress was immoral as the ideologies of all the three parties were different. Most of the MLAs of Shiv Sena have become rebellious because of the attitude of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray with Shiv Sena MLAs and for giving priority to MLAs of NCP and Congress parties. Hence they want BJP led coalition government to assume power”, Nirani said. If Shiv Sena rebels join hands with BJP, we will give a good governance in Maharashtra, Nirani said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena BJP Maharashtra crisis Murugesh Nirani
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp