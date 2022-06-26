Conduct caste census all across india: JD-U

Ramashankar By

PATNA: Even as the BJP reluctantly agreed for a caste-based census to be held in Bihar, its ally, JD-U, and opposition, RJD, are competing to take credit over it. The JD-U on Saturday took out rallies to thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In Patna, a rally was taken out under the leadership of JD-U parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha, in which ministers Ashok Choudhary and Leshi, besides the cadre, participated.Kushwaha later said, “JD-U still demands from the Centre that a caste-based census be conducted across the country. Bihar would be comprehensively benefited if it is conducted nationally.”

Earlier, leader of opposition in Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said, “Lalu ji had been demanding this census for a long time. I had also written a letter to the chief minister for an all-party delegation to meet the prime minister.” The state cabinet has earmarked `500 crore for the census to be held by February.