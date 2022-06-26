STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Death threat continues, AAP MLA seeks action

The caller, who identified himself as Vicky Cobra, an associate of gangster Neeraj Bawana, also threatened to kill Jha and all his family members in case he refuses to pay the protection money.

Published: 26th June 2022

AAM Aadmi Party MLA Ajay Dutt

NEW DELHI:  AAM Aadmi Party MLA Ajay Dutt received extortion calls and death threats on his phone days after its Burari legislator Sanjeev Jha got similar calls, the party said on Saturday and demanded swift action by the police. Addressing a joint press conference with the two MLAs, national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said law and order has “completely collapsed” in Delhi and sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention for the protection of the citizens.

Calls to both Dutt and Jha were made by the same person, the Rajya Sabha MP claimed. “After MLA Sanjeev Jha received a threat call on June 20, we lodged an FIR on June 21 and the case was handed over to the Delhi Police’s Special Cell. Despite this, Jha received as many as 24 extortion calls so far. Now, MLA Ajay Dutt has received extortion calls and death threats. Look at the audacity of the mafia,” Singh said.

“This is the situation in Delhi. Law and order has completely collapsed in the city,” he charged. Singh also played an audio recording of the call received by Jha in which the caller is heard demanding Rs 10 lakh from the MLA.

The caller, who identified himself as Vicky Cobra, an associate of gangster Neeraj Bawana, also threatened to kill Jha and all his family members in case he refuses to pay the protection money. Bawana is currently cooling his heels in Delhi’s Tihar jail. Slamming the Centre over the issue, he asked what will happen to the common citizens when the MLAs are not safe in Delhi. He demanded that the police take swift action to nab the culprit.

