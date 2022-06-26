I don’t have accounts in Swiss Bank, nor does Bhagwant Mann, we spend money on education: CM Kejriwal

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: Requesting the people of Himachal Pradesh to give them “one chance”, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a ‘Tiranga yatra’ in Kullu. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present in the rally. Kejriwal attacked the ruling BJP, and the Congress, saying their ‘shrewdness’ had kept the people of Himachal poor.

“In the past 20 years, not even a single government school, new road, dispensary or government hospital has been made. The politicians filled their pockets with the money which belonged to people. First, the money went into the pockets of the Congress and then to BJP,” said Kerjiwal, urging people to vote for AAP to avail free quality education for children.

“Education is free in all developed countries and the same should happen in our country as well. I don’t take bribes. I don’t have accounts in the Swiss Bank, nor does Bhagwant Mann. We spend the money on children’s education,” said Kerjiwal, adding that AAP has transformed the government schools in Delhi.

Kerjiwal also spoke about the anti-corruption movement under Anna Hazare. “We are moving steadily on that path. We first ended corruption in Delhi and we have started the process in Punjab. Only one party in the country can do that and that is AAP,” he said.