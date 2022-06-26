IAF contingent in Egypt for ‘unique’ tactical experience

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force is participating in a month-long unique tactical leadership programme with the Egyptian Air Force. IAF personnel with their fighters and transport aircraft reached the Egyptian Air Force Weapon School in Cairo on Friday in a non-stop flight with air refuelling assistance extended by the UAE Air Force.

“It is a unique exercise with air assets in a large force engagement environment, simulating various conflict scenarios. The exercise is aimed at enhancing defence cooperation between the two countries,” the IAF said in a statement.

Three Su-30MKI fighters, two C-17 transport aircraft and 57 IAF personnel are participating in the programme being held from June 24 to July 22 at the Cairo West Airbase. In the present geopolitical scenario, this exercise provides a unique opportunity to showcase the reach and capability of the IAF, the statement said.