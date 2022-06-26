STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to rejuvenate and beautify 20 ponds in city

In the first phase of the Amrit Sarovar Mission, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to revive twenty ponds in the national capital.

Published: 26th June 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

pond

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  In the first phase of the Amrit Sarovar Mission, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to revive twenty ponds in the national capital. The aim is to rejuvenate the 75 water bodies in every district of the country. The scheme was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a part of celebrating 75th year of Independence, under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. This scheme was launched to address the problem of decreasing groundwater. 

The funds for this project will be provided by the Ministry of Housing and Urban. Considering water as an important human resource, the sewage water treatment plant will be installed near these ponds or the water from nearby STPs will be channelised to them. Besides this, rain water will also be channelised to these ponds which will help in recharging groundwater.

The MCD will improve the condition of such ponds by  building a footpath around them, creating gazebos, huts, seats, and other amenities that will entice locals to visit ponds more often and raise awareness about value of water.The MCD will rejuvenate and beautify 20 such ponds situated at Dwarka Sec-8 Jahazwala park, Palam village, Masoodpur village, Pana Paposia in Narela, and Gazipur village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rejuvenation Amrit Sarovar Mission Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp