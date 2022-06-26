Municipal Corporation of Delhi to rejuvenate and beautify 20 ponds in city

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: In the first phase of the Amrit Sarovar Mission, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to revive twenty ponds in the national capital. The aim is to rejuvenate the 75 water bodies in every district of the country. The scheme was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a part of celebrating 75th year of Independence, under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. This scheme was launched to address the problem of decreasing groundwater.

The funds for this project will be provided by the Ministry of Housing and Urban. Considering water as an important human resource, the sewage water treatment plant will be installed near these ponds or the water from nearby STPs will be channelised to them. Besides this, rain water will also be channelised to these ponds which will help in recharging groundwater.

The MCD will improve the condition of such ponds by building a footpath around them, creating gazebos, huts, seats, and other amenities that will entice locals to visit ponds more often and raise awareness about value of water.The MCD will rejuvenate and beautify 20 such ponds situated at Dwarka Sec-8 Jahazwala park, Palam village, Masoodpur village, Pana Paposia in Narela, and Gazipur village.