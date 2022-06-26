STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shekhawat masterminded bid to topple state government: CM Ashok Gehlot

Shekhawat had said a few days ago that Pilot missed his golden chance in repeating an MP-like rebellion in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

JAIPUR : Making a sharp political attack, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asserted that the recent statements by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat prove that he was the mastermind behind the conspiracy to topple the state government two years ago. Gehlot has also asked Shekhawat why he has failed to give his voice sample when he has already accepted in a Delhi court that it was his voice in the audio clips that went viral after the revolt of Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs in 2020.

Shekhawat had said a few days ago that Pilot missed his golden chance in repeating an MP-like rebellion in Rajasthan. Recently, the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) served a notice to Shekhawat to provide his voice sample in the case registered around the controversial audio clips that allegedly featured Shekhawat and a few others conspiring to bring down the Gehlot government.

Talking to the media in Sikar’s Laxmangarh, Gehlot said, “It is strange why he does not give a voice sample, especially when he keeps saying he has nothing to hide. In the end, the notice has now been served from the court. What is the problem in giving his voice to the agency? They have also accepted in the Delhi court that it is their voice. The whole world knows that the voice is his and he had conspired to topple the government.”

Two years ago, the ACB had arrested a middleman, Sanjay Jain, over the horse-trading case on a complaint by Congress leader Mahesh Joshi. Jain is said to have confessed that the person identified as Gajendra Singh in the clip was Union minister Shekhawat. 

