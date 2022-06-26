STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Son of IAS officer held on corruption charges kills self

Sources said an argument had taken place between the officials and Kartik, before the latter allegedly shot himself in the head.

Gun Firing

Representational Image. (File Photo)

CHANDIGARH: Four days after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested IAS officer Sanjay Popli and his accomplice on charges of corruption, Popli’s son Kartik Popli, a law graduate, allegedly died by suicide at their house while an official team was present there.

Sources said an argument had taken place between the officials and Kartik, before the latter allegedly shot himself in the head. The police say they had to forcefully open the door to Kartik’s room on the first floor of the house, and rush him to hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said Kartik shot himself with a licensed weapon.

Kartik’s mother said the officials had humiliated and tortured her son. “First my husband was implicated in a false case, and now they shot my son,” she said. Popli faces graft charges during his tenure as CEO of water supply and sewerage board.

