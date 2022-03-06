AAP government on inauguration spree as MCD polls near

NEW DELHI: From opening new swimming pools to launching sewer lines, the city government seems to be on an inauguration spree these days with municipal corporation elections just a month away.

Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday inaugurated a Wastewater Treatment Plant at Coronation Pillar site with a capacity of treating 31.80 crore liters of wastewater per day.

The inauguration of this plant is a major step in cleaning the Yamuna river, said Jain. The minister also laid the foundation stone of a 71.51 km long sewer line in Sangam Vihar and Deoli Constituency.

The newly built Coronation Pillar Wastewater Treatment Plant will cater to the requirements of sewage treatment for the drainage zone.

The wastewater that is generated from the areas of Shakti Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Roop Nagar, Delhi University Campus, and Nehru Vihar, will be treated at this plant.

Apart from this, the sewage generated from unauthorised colonies such as Saroop Nagar, Bhalswa, and Wazirabad Group of colonies will also be treated at this plant from now on.

The plant is constructed with the latest technology with effluent parameters of biochemical oxygen demand, disinfection facilities and is in line with the latest parameters of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which keeps checking on pollution, along with the provision of power generation, thereby making the plant significantly self-sustainable.

The plant will be fully automated based on the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system. There will be online stage-wise monitoring of all the effluent parameters. SCADA is a system of software and hardware elements that allows industries to monitor, gather, and process real-time data.

There will be a provision of mechanical dewatering of sludge, eliminating the requirement of sludge drying beds.