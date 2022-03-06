Blind opposition to issues and negativity political ideology of dynastic parties: PM

Express News Service By

VARANASI: A day after holding the mega roadshow in the urban Assembly segments of his Varanasi parliamentary constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shifted his focus on Saturday, last day of campaigning for the final phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, to the rural and semi-urban seats of

the district.

The prime minister addressed a rally at Khajuri village in support of the party candidates contesting from Pindra, Rohaniya, Sewapuri, Ajgara and Shivpur Assembly segments of the district, which houses eight seats, all of which were won by the BJP and its allies in 2017.

In an all out attack on the ghor parivarwadis (the dynast parties), Modi said “blind and continuous opposition on each and every issue, acute frustration and negativity have become their political ideology”.

“When some challenges crop up before the nation, these dynasts look for their political interest in it. If India’s security forces and people fight a crisis, they (opposition parties) do everything to make the situation more critical. This was seen during the pandemic and is again visible to all during the Ukraine crisis,” Modi said.

He also said that the “dynasts” are agitated even by the central government’s ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign.

“The dynasts avoid taking the name of yoga and ayurveda, even when both yoga and ayurveda have gained a lot of prominence in the entire world. The Congress has even forgotten the khadi, which was once its prime identity.”

While expressing confidence that the BJP and its allies will win the seven-phase UP polls, the prime minister announced that the campaign to provide pucca houses and gas connections to the poor and to provide employment will be intensified after March 10 (the day elections results are declared).

