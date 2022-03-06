Breaking the social, professional barriers for the third gender

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MAHARASHTRA: Transgenders are one of the most neglected communities in India. Most of them are forced into begging or pushed into flesh trade. Harish Baijal, police commissioner of Solapur in Maharashtra, has decided to give an honourable life to the transgender community by arranging jobs for them in various sectors.

As part of Baijal’s effort, three transgender members recently got jobs at a petrol station with a monthly salary between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000. “There are more than 350 transgenders in Solapur city. Anybody would feel their pain as they are humiliated in spite of their ability to do any sort of work. A transgender is also human like us; they deserve a decent life. It is not their fault if they were born transgender. The government has accepted them as a third gender. I am committed to their welfare and honourable life,” Baijal said.

Baijal said his attention to the third gender was drawn at a function organised by a social organisation where he was invited as a guest. “I thought it would be one of the usual programs. When I heard the plight of the transgenders, I was surprised at the issues confronting them. In the meeting, I asked them if they wanted to live a normal life, they were silent. Then I explained to them how I can be a facilitator in providing jobs for them at petrol stations and other places,” Bailjal said.

“After a couple of days, I was informed that some of the transgenders wanted to see me and that they were ready to work at petrol stations,” recalls the police officer. “Soon, three of the transgenders got jobs at the petrol pump. I am determined to address other transgender issues as well by talking with the authorities,” said the police officer.

Bailjal said a transgender engaged in begging earns Rs 800-1000 per day. “Their monthly income was around `20,000 while a petrol pump job would fetch only Rs 8,000 per month. More than anything else it is a question of living a dignified life with less income,” said Baijal.

One of the transgenders, Pradeep, was a graduate. “He is working at a petrol station now and is also pursuing master’s in social work at Solapur University,” he said. Pradeep said he was working part-time at a petrol station. “It is a good job. Initially, no one spoke with us at the station. However, things are changing.” Pradeep says most transgenders are not educated. They live a stereotyped life, so it is difficult for them to change soon. No one wants to live a life of humiliation. I hope things will be much better in future,” Pradeep said.

Pradeep wants to make a career in social work. “I am educated and it’s my duty to help my community. The change that I seek will happen through good education and making jobs available to our community. I don’t earn much but I lead a decent life,” says Pradeep.

Harish Baijal is known for his humanitarian approach to the police service. He not only helps the transgenders but also helps the hearing impaired students in Aurangabad. “As a policeman, sometimes we have to look beyond our duty. With every posting, I see an opportunity to connect with different kinds of people. My office and home are always open for people. Any given day, 500 students and their parents come to my home for various reasons. I help them as per my capacity,” he said.