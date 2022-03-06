India appeals for local ceasefire to extract students

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday said it was in touch with all concerned through multiple channels in order to extract about 700 Indian students who are still stuck in Sumy and that it had "strongly pressed" the Russian and Ukrainian governments for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe passage

Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters that the main challenge was the shelling and fighting around Sumy. “Ceasefire is the best option” to evacuate the students, he added.

The Indians have been sending SOS messages and posting videos on social media platforms, pleading for urgent evacuation from the conflict zone as the city is witnessing fighting and airstrikes.

On Saturday morning, a group of besieged students posted a video in which they said as the Russians had announced a ceasefire for the creation of a humanitarian corridor for civilians to flee Mariupol and Volnovakha, they would leave for Mariupol.

“We are students of Sumy State University. Today we got news that Russia has announced a ceasefire to open a humanitarian corridor and one of them Mariupol. ...,” the video said. “We are afraid, we have waited a lot and we cannot wait anymore. We are risking our lives and we are moving towards the border.”

Hours after the video turned viral, Bagchi tweeted: “We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students.” “Have advised our students to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks,” he added.

Bagchi later said the students had heeded their advice and they had “gone back to their shelters. Please stay safe and don’t venture out.”

India’s comments came on a day the Russian defence ministry announced a temporary ceasefire from 9 am to 4 pm local time (12.30-7.30 pm IST). The Ukrainians later said they halted evacuation as the Russians failed to observe the ceasefire.