Railways to amend recruitment procedure 

NEW DELHI: The railway ministry is planning to make some amendments in the methodology of Railway Recruitment Board examinations, sources in the ministry said even as the high-power committee constituted in the wake of violent protests over alleged irregularities in the examinations submitted its report to the ministry.

Railway officials said they were analysing about 3 lakh representations received by the high power committee from the people and aggrieved unqualified candidates and working to find solutions soon.

The ministry had constituted the committee to look into the concerns following violence and vandalism of railway property in Bihar, UP and other states.

Minister’s tweet raises hope

Railwa y minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, giving a ray of hope to the lakhs of unqualified candidates of NT PC level-I exam, tweeted on Saturday that “the high-power committee got around 3 lakh representations. The committee has analysed them.” He said the RR B will notify changes in a few days. Railway sources said the minister’s tweet has raised hope among all those who have been declared unqualified in the level-I exam. “Now it is to be seen in which way the RRB notifies a solution and conducts other exams”, an official said.

The high-power committee was mandated to submit its report by March 4. The Indian Railways is the largest employer in the country with 13.8 lakh employees. Protests were triggered with students alleging that there had been discrepancies in the RR B recruitment process. The protesters claimed that this criterion for recruitment was not mentioned in the RRB notification in 2019. They claimed that the government had cited only one exam in the notification.