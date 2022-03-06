STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Railways to amend recruitment procedure 

The ministry had constituted the committee to look into the concerns following violence and vandalism of railway property in Bihar, UP and other states.

Published: 06th March 2022 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

railway

Image used for representational purpose only.

NEW DELHI: The railway ministry is planning to make some amendments in the methodology of Railway Recruitment Board examinations, sources in the ministry said even as the high-power committee constituted in the wake of violent protests over alleged irregularities in the examinations submitted its report to the ministry. 

Railway officials said they were analysing about 3 lakh representations received by the high power committee from the people and aggrieved unqualified candidates and working to find solutions soon. 

The ministry had constituted the committee to look into the concerns following violence and vandalism of railway property in Bihar, UP and other states.

Minister’s tweet raises hope

Railwa y minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, giving a ray of hope to the lakhs of unqualified candidates of NT PC level-I exam, tweeted on Saturday that “the high-power committee got around 3 lakh representations. The committee has analysed them.” He said the RR B will notify changes in a few days. Railway sources said the minister’s tweet has raised hope among all those who have been declared unqualified in the level-I exam. “Now it is to be seen in which way the RRB notifies a solution and conducts other exams”, an official said.

The high-power committee was mandated to submit its report by March 4. The Indian Railways is the largest employer in the country with 13.8 lakh employees. Protests were triggered with students alleging that there had been discrepancies in the RR B recruitment process. The protesters claimed that this criterion for recruitment was not mentioned in the RRB notification in 2019. They claimed that the government had cited only one exam in the notification.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway The railway ministry Railway Recruitment Board examinations
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp