Attempts on to divide Hindus as census year approaches, says RSS

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as well as general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale were the key attendees in the meeting.

Published: 13th March 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

AHMEDABAD : Religious fanaticism and acts of communal hysteria are being spread in the country under the cover of Constitution and religious freedom, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said in its annual report while cautioning against “plans” by a particular community to enter the government machinery for furthering its ‘malicious” agenda.

RSS on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, besides other freedom fighters of the country, on the second day of its three-day meeting of its top decision-making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, at Pirana village in Ahmedabad.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as well as general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale were the key attendees in the meeting. An RSS official media statement said, “Lal-Bal-Pal, Mahatma Gandhi, Veer Savarkar, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Chandrasekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Velu Nachiyar, Rani Gaidinilu and many other unknown freedom fighters strengthened the feeling of self-respect and rashtra-bhav (nationalism). Swayamsevaks also played their role under the leadership of deshbhakta (patriot) Dr Hedgewar.”

Hosabale in his speech said the historic freedom struggle continued for centuries and is a shining symbol of ‘tyag (sacrifice)’ and ‘samarpan (dedication)’ of our brave soldiers. “The greatest aspect of the struggle for Independence was that it was not merely a political one but was also a socio-cultural movement.”

