CBSE declares Term-1 exam results for Class X

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has communicated the results of the Term-I exams for Class 10 to the schools, it said.

Last year, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-I exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year.

The weightage of Term-I and Term-II exams will be decided at the time of declaration of Term-II result and accordingly, final performance will be calculated, the board said.

“The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual students will not be available on the website,” the CBSE said in a circular on March 11.

It said it has communicated the results of only theory performance of the students since the information about practical/project/internal assessment is already with schools.