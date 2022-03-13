Chhattisgarh government taking healthcare to the doors of the under-served in urban areas

Ejaz Kaiser By

CHHATTISGARH: The health challenges faced by the local population, particularly the urban slum dwellers, calls for concerted action, since poverty impacts an individual’s life in various ways. The Chhattisgarh government initially carried out studies and examined the healthcare-promoting models of some other states, but was not convinced. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called for such a plan that would routinely facilitate effective healthcare and prompt treatment for people in the low-income groups.

The state government’s intervention has led to Mukhyamantri Shahri Slum Swashtya Yojana (Chief Minister’s urban slum health scheme) to offer free healthcare services to the under-served population living in the urban areas. In keeping with the spirit of universal healthcare to extend optimal primary health services, the scheme focused on urban slum areas of 14 municipal corporations in November 2020.

It involved 60 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) visiting the designated places on a scheduled day on a regular basis. The scheme run by the state’s Urban Development Administration has gained ground, drawing encouraging responses and favourable outcomes.

“A healthy productive community helps in nation-building. We need to be equally sensitive to the circumstances of the underprivileged population.

The scheme has helped Chhattisgarh achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, jumping from the earlier ‘Aspirant’ category scoring just 42 on Good Health & Well-being indices to ‘Performer’ category with 60 (NITI Aayog),” says Baghel. Under the scheme, over 20,500 health camps have been organised in and around the urban slums.

On an average every month, over one lakh patients were cured after attending the MMU health camps. The plans to organise such health camps are prepared three months in advance. An all-women mobile clinic ‘Dai-Didi (mother-sister) clinic’ with only female doctor-paramedical staff is deployed as value-addition to the scheme in the municipal limits of Raipur, Bilaspur and Bhilai.

The Slum Swashtya Yojana has expanded the coverage of essential health services for the needy as Chhattisgarh has scaled up its efforts to achieve health for all,” said Alarmelmangai D, secretary, Urban Administration Department. Each MMU has an MBBS doctor, ANM (auxiliary nursing midwifery)-cum-GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery), a lab technician and pharmacist.

There are separate chambers for each of them inside the modified health vehicle unit. At a given time, only one male and one female patient are allowed inside for treatment. The 256 essential medicines approved for the government primary health centre are available in every MMU, which is also linked to Dhanwantari medical stores where highquality generic medicines from 20 reputed pharmaceutical companies are available. As many as 48 different types of medical diagnostic tests can be done in each MMU. Doctor’s consultation, lab testing and medicines are provided free.

The patient’s registration process is simple; their mobile phone numbers are used to create a unique reference identity during the treatment process. “Our CM encouraged a model that takes healthcare services at the doorstep of the needy and others. The present practice is better than constructing a PHC, recruiting health professionals for every mohalla that would have incurred huge funds and time,” says Aijaz Dhebar, Mayor, Raipur Municipal Corporation.

“It’s really a boon for us,” says Pawan Tamrkar, 62, a patient from Durg. To ensure that the healthcare practices effectively work, the mobile unit is fitted with six cameras. Each MMU has an updated daily record of patients’ registration details, the medicines prescribed and the ailment mentioned. It also lists if the tests conducted were actually required and the availability of medicines. These lists are monitored by a team of 20 doctors from the state capital on a daily basis. A feedback mechanism is also in place for patients at each Mobile Medical Unit.

