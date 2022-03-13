STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Chhattisgarh government taking healthcare to the doors of the under-served in urban areas

Under CM’s slum healthcare scheme, Mobile Medical Units visit slum areas to offer facilities free of cost, writes Ejaz Kaiser

Published: 13th March 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors treating pateints inside the Mobile Medical Units | EXPRESS

CHHATTISGARH:  The health challenges faced by the local population, particularly the urban slum dwellers, calls for concerted action, since poverty impacts an individual’s life in various ways. The Chhattisgarh government initially carried out studies and examined the healthcare-promoting models of some other states, but was not convinced. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called for such a plan that would routinely facilitate effective healthcare and prompt treatment for people in the low-income groups.

The state government’s intervention has led to Mukhyamantri Shahri Slum Swashtya Yojana (Chief Minister’s urban slum health scheme) to offer free healthcare services to the under-served population living in the urban areas. In keeping with the spirit of universal healthcare to extend optimal primary health services, the scheme focused on urban slum areas of 14 municipal corporations in November 2020.

It involved 60 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) visiting the designated places on a scheduled day on a regular basis. The scheme run by the state’s Urban Development Administration has gained ground, drawing encouraging responses and favourable outcomes.

“A healthy productive community helps in nation-building. We need to be equally sensitive to the circumstances of the underprivileged population.

The scheme has helped Chhattisgarh achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, jumping from the earlier ‘Aspirant’ category scoring just 42 on Good Health & Well-being indices to ‘Performer’ category with 60 (NITI Aayog),” says Baghel. Under the scheme, over 20,500 health camps have been organised in and around the urban slums.

On an average every month, over one lakh patients were cured after attending the MMU health camps. The plans to organise such health camps are prepared three months in advance. An all-women mobile clinic ‘Dai-Didi (mother-sister) clinic’ with only female doctor-paramedical staff is deployed as value-addition to the scheme in the municipal limits of Raipur, Bilaspur and Bhilai.

The Slum Swashtya Yojana has expanded the coverage of essential health services for the needy as Chhattisgarh has scaled up its efforts to achieve health for all,” said Alarmelmangai D, secretary, Urban Administration Department. Each MMU has an MBBS doctor, ANM (auxiliary nursing midwifery)-cum-GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery), a lab technician and pharmacist.

There are separate chambers for each of them inside the modified health vehicle unit. At a given time, only one male and one female patient are allowed inside for treatment. The 256 essential medicines approved for the government primary health centre are available in every MMU, which is also linked to Dhanwantari medical stores where highquality generic medicines from 20 reputed pharmaceutical companies are available. As many as 48 different types of medical diagnostic tests can be done in each MMU. Doctor’s consultation, lab testing and medicines are provided free.

The patient’s registration process is simple; their mobile phone numbers are used to create a unique reference identity during the treatment process. “Our CM encouraged a model that takes healthcare services at the doorstep of the needy and others. The present practice is better than constructing a PHC, recruiting health professionals for every mohalla that would have incurred huge funds and time,” says Aijaz Dhebar, Mayor, Raipur Municipal Corporation.

“It’s really a boon for us,” says Pawan Tamrkar, 62, a patient from Durg. To ensure that the healthcare practices effectively work, the mobile unit is fitted with six cameras. Each MMU has an updated daily record of patients’ registration details, the medicines prescribed and the ailment mentioned. It also lists if the tests conducted were actually required and the availability of medicines. These lists are monitored by a team of 20 doctors from the state capital on a daily basis. A feedback mechanism is also in place for patients at each Mobile Medical Unit.

All-woman clinic
An all-woman mobile ‘Dai- Didi clinic’ with only female doctor-paramedical staff is deployed as value-addition to the scheme in three cities

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Healthcare Urban slum dwellers CM MMU
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp